OPERATION RECEIPT: Police release details of arrests made during shoplifting clampdown in Scarborough

A number of people are due to appear in court following shop thefts in Scarborough

Police in Scarborough have released details of arrests made during a shoplifting clampdown in Scarborough.

Operation Receipt has been adopted in Scarborough to increase proactive patrols around the town centre and to target those who are known to steal from shops.

High visibility patrols are also part of the plan to reduce the appeal of shoplifting.

Officers and PCSO’s are working together with the Retail Crime Officer to deter and disrupt criminal activity to enhance the safety and security for those visiting Scarborough town centre.

They are also working with Community Safety Partners to engage with and support businesses using community intelligence, and previous reports, to ensure patrols are in the right place at the right time.

Here is a list of the recent arrests which have resulted in, or will result in, a visit to the courts.

• On August 4, a 34-year-old woman from Leeds was arrested for a theft from B&M which resulted being remanded into custody until her next appearance in York Magistrates on November 4. A 28-year-old man from Leeds was also arrested for the theft and remanded into custody until his appearance in York magistrates on August 13. He will also have to answer to possessing a Class B drug.

• On August 3, a 29-year-old woman from Halifax was arrested following a theft of property from TX Maxx at a value of £479.92. The woman was also wanted for theft from West Yorkshire. She will face Bradford Magistrates on September 24, whilst she will be visiting Scarborough Magistrates on August 19 for the theft and resisting/obstructing a constable in the execution of duty.

In the same incident a 39-year-old man from Leeds was charged to attend Scarborough Magistrates on August 19 for assault by beating emergency worker and handling stolen goods, whilst another man, 30 years old also of Leeds was charged for resisting/obstructing a constable in the execution of duty.

• On July 27 2024, a 45-year-old Scarborough man was arrested for theft from One Stop and TK Maxx. During a search, officers found a knife in his possession. He was scheduled to appear at Scarborough Magistrates on August 12 to face two charges of theft and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

In addition to this, three people have been given out of court disposals. This means that they have been dealt with, without having to raise the cost of a court and have received a Community Resolution Disposal. (CRD) The outcomes of the CRD’s differ to fit the offence.