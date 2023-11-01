Operation Shield to thank for over 500 arrests made across East Yorkshire
Operation Shield launched on September 11 of this year and with an aim is to tackle criminality in the East Yorkshire area.
Upon the launch of the new operation, Chief Constable Paul Anderson said: “We will be making the lives of criminals very uncomfortable, and our message to those involved in criminality is very clear; your actions will not be tolerated, and we will find you and ensure you are held accountable for your crimes.”
As part of phase two of the operation, officers have now made a further 130 arrests with 43 people charged and 39 remanded.
These figures take the overall Operation Shield results so far to 506 arrested, 168 charged and 137 people being remanded since the operation’s launch.
Visit Operation Shield | Humberside Police for more information.