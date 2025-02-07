Operation Trailblaze tackles inconsiderate off-roading around Scarborough

Operation Trailblaze rode into the rural areas of Scarborough last weekend (February 1-2) as officers came together to combat the inconsiderate use of off-road vehicles in the forestry areas.

Police say the recreational use of off-road vehicles, including motorbikes and 4x4 cars, within the rural Scarborough forestry areas continues to be an issue to the extent that huge areas of land are being extensively damaged.

In past months, they have had reports from the local community who often come into conflict with those involved in the inconsiderate use of off-road vehicles and the associated anti-social behaviour.

Although the forestry areas are privately owned, members of the public are allowed access for recreational purposes and the areas are used by walkers, cyclists and horse riders who are having their activities and safety adversely effected.

PC Jamie Manson of Eastfield’s Neighbourhood Policing Team has designed the operation to bring officers from Whitby, Eastfield and Filey’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams, as well as Police Volunteers, to focus on engaging with the public and identifying hotspot locations where damage or anti-social behaviour occurs.

During the weekend, the off-road motorcycle team was also actively seeking out offenders.

PC Manson said: “We are combining education, enforcement, and prevention strategies in a bid to restore order to affected areas, protect wildlife, and ensure that these natural spaces are preserved for future generations.

“If you encounter any motorbikes or 4x4 cars causing damage or causing anti-social behaviour, I am appealing for you to contact us.”

Operation Trailblaze will be ongoing with regular updates being posted on North Yorkshire Police’s Community Message service.