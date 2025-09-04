Operation Yokohama police training opens up new pursuit avenues
Operation Yokohama is an initiative led by the force’s Roads Policing Team, following advanced training in off-road riding combined with pursuit tactics.
This specialist training equips officers to safely pursue offenders who use motorbikes to commit crime and evade arrest.
The motorbikes can be used on both public roads and off-road terrain, allowing the team to continue pursuits into areas where previously, they could not follow.
A police spokesperson said: “The introduction of these motorbikes comes in response to a rise in offenders using motorcycles to commit vehicle theft and associated anti-social behaviour.
"Dangerous riding poses serious dangers to the public and will not be tolerated on the roads and in the open spaces in our communities.
“Operation Yokohama is focused on removing these risks from our roads, making our communities safer, one pursuit at a time.”
Visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1323631212457920 to see the Humberside Police video.