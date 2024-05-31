Opportunistic thief sparks large-scale police operation after shotgun stolen in Norton, Malton

By Louise French
Published 31st May 2024, 15:38 BST
A suspected opportunistic thief sparked a large-scale police operation on Thursday night (May 30) after an unloaded licensed shotgun was stolen from a 4x4 vehicle.

The suspect also made off with a mobile phone, wallet and keys from the vehicle that had not been locked while the occupants, who had been out shooting, collected their order from a takeaway food outlet on Commercial Street in Norton, Malton

They spotted the man running off in the direction of Mill Lane and gave chase, but could not find the suspect.

A range of police enquiries and searches got underway including house-to-house and a trawl of CCTV in the area.

Specialist resources were scrambled to the scene to aid the search, including a police helicopter.

The suspect was spotted by a Neighbourhood Policing Team officer at 1.15am heading into allotments.

A police dog and handler attended and located the suspect. He was arrested at 1.32am.

The 48-year-old local man remains in custody for questioning.

The stolen items, including the firearm, were recovered.

North Yorkshire Police is liaising with Humberside Police regarding the firearm which is licensed in their area.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12240095442 when providing details.