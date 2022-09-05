Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information about the burglary which occurred in Osborne Park, Scarborough

The incident occurred between 9.45am and 10.20am on Saturday September 3 and involved an unknown individual entering a residential property on Osborne Park.

While inside they took several items and then left the property in the direction of Scalby Road from Osborne Park.

Police are appealing for anyone who has CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage from the time of the incident to come forward with it so they can establish the full circumstances surrounding the burglary.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation email [email protected]

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Scott Sunderland

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.