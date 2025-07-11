'Our phone lines are for emergencies - not hosepipe ban breaches' says North Yorkshire Police

By Louise French
Published 11th Jul 2025, 08:41 BST
'Our phone lines are for emergencies - not hosepipe ban breaches' says North Yorkshire Police
Police in North Yorkshire have issued a plea for people not to call 999 if they see someone breaching the hosepipe ban.

From today (July 11) there are hosepipe restrictions in place across Yorkshire.

Officers are concerned that any report about this could divert call handlers away from dealing with real emergencies.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire police said: “If you have any questions about the restrictions, or any concerns about a potential breach, we would please ask that you follow the latest advice from Yorkshire Water, or your water provider.

“Let's keep our colleagues free to take genuine calls from those really in need of help.

“As always, if a crime is in progress or if there is an immediate risk to person or property, always dial 999.

“If a crime is not in progress, then please consider reporting the incident online to us via our website in the first instance. Alternatively, you can call 101.”

