North Yorkshire Police are appealing to the public for information after two burglaries are reported in Malton.

The tools included a Snap-On socket set, a Stihl MS650 chainsaw, Stihl Farmboss 038 chainsaw, Stihl MS170 chainsaw, Husqvarna 135 chainsaw, Paslode Second Fixed Nail gun and a Dewalt Drill & Impact Drive. The second took place between 11am and 3pm on Sunday August 10 at a property on Broughton Road. This burglary resulted in around £650 worth of tools being stolen, including a STIHL MS250 16” chainsaw and a DeWALT XR LI-ION pole saw. A police spokesperson said: “In particular, we are appealing for information about any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area around the time of the incidents, any information around the stolen items and any CCTV that may assist the investigation. “Anyone with information that could help our investigation should email [email protected]. “You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Nick Hainsworth. “If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website. “Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference numbers 12250145603 / 12250151087 when passing on information. “We'd like to take this opportunity to remind you to please remain vigilant, and ensure you have sufficient security measures in place for home and your outbuildings.”