Over £250 worth of goods stolen from Malton shop causes police to launch CCTV appeal

The incident occured at 9.55am on May 13 in Sainsburys Newbiggin and involved over £250 of goods being taken from the store with no attempts made to pay for the items.

North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV of a person they would like to speak to following a theft in Malton.

A police spokesperson said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured on CCTV as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to leave a message for Hazel Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250087203 when passing on information.”