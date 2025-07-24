Pair of adolescents arrested after reports of shop staff verbally abused in Pickering

Two boys in Pickering were reported to have been verbally abusive towards staff and behaved in a manner likely to cause alarm and distress to customers.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested two people in relation to reports of anti-social behaviour at a store in Pickering.

The incident occurred at the Co-op store on Eastgate at 5pm on Tuesday, July 22.

A police spokesperson said: “Two boys, aged 12 and 13, were reported to have been verbally abusive towards staff and behaved in a manner likely to cause alarm and distress to customers.

“Both were later arrested and have been bailed while enquiries continue.

“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation, quoting reference number 12250135888

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for SNA Ryedale, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference number 12250135888 when passing on details.”