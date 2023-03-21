News you can trust since 1882
Partial closure order issued to Bridlington Property after anti-social behaviour

A partial closure order has been issued to a property in Bridlington which has been the scene of on-going anti-social behaviour, drug misuse and serious nuisance to neighbours.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:28 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:28 GMT

Officers from East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s anti-social behaviour team were granted a three-month order for 35a Market Place, Bridlington, at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on March 15, with immediate effect.

The court was told that in October 2020, Humberside Police had been granted a closure order for the same address following reports of serious nuisance caused by visitors to the property.

Over the past 18 months, reports of nuisance, visitors and anti-social behaviour, linked to the use of drink and/or drugs, had started to repeat.

Beverley Magistrates’ Court.
Beverley Magistrates’ Court.
Beverley Magistrates’ Court.
Under the terms of the order, only the current council tenant, her adult son and council officers will be allowed inside the property at any time.

Anyone else inside the property will be breaching the order and be liable to arrest. If convicted, they could receive a custodial sentence, an unlimited fine or both.

Nigel Brignall, anti-social behaviour team manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Over the last three years, residents living near this property have had to endure endless incidents of anti-social behaviour and nuisance, often caused by the misuse of drugs, on their doorstep.

“The behaviour of visitors to the property over a number of years has made neighbours’ lives a misery and I hope this partial closure order goes some way towards letting residents know the council takes anti-social behaviour seriously.”

If anyone other than council employees (and contractors) and current occupiers are in the property, they should be reported to the Humberside Police.

