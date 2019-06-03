Pedestrian dies after car crash in Harome

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died in Harome.

At 11.06pm on Friday, May 31 police received a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a red Ford Fiesta car on Acres Lane, Harome near to Helmsley.

READ MORE: Police looking for witnesses after man seriously injured in crash near Malton



Sadly the pedestrian, a man in his forties from the Stockton-on-Tees area, died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 20-year-old-man from Barnsley, was arrested in connection with the collision and has since been released under investigation.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours to allow police to conduct a full investigation.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the pedestrian or car in the moments before, who have not yet contacted police, to get in touch.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may of captured dash-cam footage and are also trying to trace the driver of a dark coloured Range Rover that was travelling on the road at the time, as they may hold information that is vital to the investigation.

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Steven James or Sergeant Julian Pearson.

You can also email Steven.James771@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or Julian.Pearson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number NYP-31052019-0587 when passing on information about this incident.