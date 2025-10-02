Pedestrian injured following collision in Scarborough as police launch appeal for witnesses

By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 17:03 BST
The collision occurred on September 30 on Trafalgar Street West in Scarborough.placeholder image
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision in Scarborough.

The incident occurred on Trafalgar Street West, Scarborough.

A police spokesperson said: “It happened at 4.21pm on Tuesday September 30. It involved a Mini Clubman and a pedestrian who was left with minor injuries.

“We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, the events leading up to it, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mark Davey.

“Quote reference 12250186138 when passing on information.”

