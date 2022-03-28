The crash happened on Filey Brigg, pictured, with an illustrative paraglider inset. (Photo: Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images and James Hardisty)

North Yorkshire Police are trying to track down the pilot following the crash, which happened at around 6.30pm on Thursday March 24.

The man was walking along Filey Brigg, in Filey Country Park, when he was hit by the paraglider and suffered a broken nose and smashing his glasses.

Officers are urging witnesses and anyone who knows the pilot to come forward.

The paraglider pilot is described as a white man in his 40s, who was wearing a green helmet and dark clothing at the time of the crash. The glider is described as green and white.