Pedestrian suffers broken nose while out walking in Filey after paraglider crashes into him
A man has suffered a broken nose after he was hit by a paraglider in Filey.
North Yorkshire Police are trying to track down the pilot following the crash, which happened at around 6.30pm on Thursday March 24.
The man was walking along Filey Brigg, in Filey Country Park, when he was hit by the paraglider and suffered a broken nose and smashing his glasses.
Officers are urging witnesses and anyone who knows the pilot to come forward.
The paraglider pilot is described as a white man in his 40s, who was wearing a green helmet and dark clothing at the time of the crash. The glider is described as green and white.
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Alastair Graham-Merrett or email [email protected] and quote reference number: 12220051316.