Pedestrian sustains leg injuries after being hit by car on Sandside, Scarborough

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen the collision to come forwards

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on Sandside at the junction of Quay Street, Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at approximately 3.45pm on Thursday July 31 and involved a black Volkswagen T-Cross and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered injuries to their leg and took themselves to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was lots of footfall and vehicle traffic nearby at the time and officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the pedestrian or vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Email [email protected] if you can help or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Nathan Knowles.

Quote reference 12250145610 when passing on information.