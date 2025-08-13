Pedestrian sustains leg injuries after being hit by car on Sandside, Scarborough
It happened at approximately 3.45pm on Thursday July 31 and involved a black Volkswagen T-Cross and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian suffered injuries to their leg and took themselves to hospital.
There was lots of footfall and vehicle traffic nearby at the time and officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the pedestrian or vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.
Email [email protected] if you can help or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Nathan Knowles.
Quote reference 12250145610 when passing on information.