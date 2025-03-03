Pensioner dies in hospital following hit and run in Filey

A man has been arrested following a fail to stop collision in Filey

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision that led to the death of an 85-year-old woman in Filey.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on Station Road at round 9am on Friday February 28.

The ambulance service initially attended a report that a woman had fallen. She died in hospital on Saturday, March 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further enquiries by police have led them to believe that the woman’s injuries were caused by a collision with a vehicle and that the vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The woman was wearing a distinctive red coat and walking with the assistance of a walking aid.

The vehicle believed to be involved was a white van.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage who may have seen the woman in the time leading up to and being involved in the collision.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12250037457.

A man has been arrested in connection with the collision.