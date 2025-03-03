Pensioner dies in hospital following hit and run in Filey
It happened on Station Road at round 9am on Friday February 28.
The ambulance service initially attended a report that a woman had fallen. She died in hospital on Saturday, March 1.
Further enquiries by police have led them to believe that the woman’s injuries were caused by a collision with a vehicle and that the vehicle did not stop at the scene.
The woman was wearing a distinctive red coat and walking with the assistance of a walking aid.
The vehicle believed to be involved was a white van.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage who may have seen the woman in the time leading up to and being involved in the collision.
Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12250037457.
A man has been arrested in connection with the collision.