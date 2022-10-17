The crash happened on A165 Moor Road roundabout with Muston Road in Filey and involved a man in his mid-70s and an unknown driver.

The driver of the unknown car was driving without lights on and failed to stop after they collided with a red Citroen C4.

The driver of the Citroen was a man in his mid-70s from Bridlington and suffered slight injuries.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a car crash near Filey.

The incident happened on Friday October 14, at around 7.10pm.

North Yorkshire Police are now urging anyone who witnessed the crash or can identify the vehicle to come forward.

Officers said the driver drove towards Filey and that there is likely to be substantial damage towards the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

