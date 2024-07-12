Persistent Scarborough shoplifter jailed for 16 months after stealing over £3,500 of products

Matthew Thomas Williams

A persistent shoplifter whole stole thousands of pounds of products from retailers in Scarborough has been jailed for 16 months.

Matthew Thomas Williams, 33, from Scarborough, targeted shops across the town, including B&M, Boyes, Halfords, Budgens, Next and Dunelm, stealing items worth more than £3,500 in less than three months.He took products including air fryers, pressure washers, light fittings, power tools, cooking pans, bedspreads and even Pokemon cards.He was identified on CCTV by North Yorkshire Police investigators, and charged with 18 separate thefts between January 21 and April 9.

He was also charged with assault, following an incident on April 4 when he was challenged by a member of staff.

Williams pleaded guilty at York Magistrates Court on April 17.

At York Crown Court on July 10, he was sentenced to 16 months in jail. He must also pay a £187 surcharge on his release.After the sentencing hearing, PC Jessie Landers, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Williams had a shocking and blatant disregard for the effect of his actions on retailers in the local community.

“His persistent targeting of businesses in Scarborough didn't just have a financial impact, but also an emotional impact on the staff who were unable to stop him through fear of violence.

“I hope the sentence today sends a strong message that crimes like this simply won't be tolerated.”