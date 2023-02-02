Peter Houghton, 59, suffered a serious head injury during an assault on Newborough at around 9pm on Friday September 17 last year and later died in Hull Royal Infirmary.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder the next day and released on conditional bail.

Despite an extensive murder investigation, North Yorkshire Police told The Scarborough News that “one man is still on bail in connection with the death and enquiries remain ongoing”.

The scene of the incident in Scarborough town centre and, inset, Peter Houghton.

An inquest which opened at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court in September last year confirmed that Mr Houghton was “intervening in a fight” when he died. The hearing was later adjourned to allow further police investigations to take place.

The family of Mr Houghton, who was a lifelong Hull Kingston Rovers fan, paid tribute to him in the days after his death.

“Pete was one of life’s characters and would help anyone. He was loved by many, he was a devoted husband and a loving family man. He loved life, and lived it to the full,” they said in a statement.

Friends of Mr Houghton said the grandfather was in Scarborough celebrating his 60th birthday.

Peter Houghton was described as a "loving family man". (Photo: Official Rovers Supporters’ Group)

Ian Cutler, who set up a GoFundMe page to help support the family with funeral costs, which raised more than £3,500, said: “He was kind, polite, and friendly, a great family man supporting his children and grandchildren.

“What should have been a pleasant, fun weekend away has turned into a tragic one for family and friends. It’s still hard to take in.”

The Hull Kingston Rovers Official Rovers Supporters’ Group said Mr Houghton was “a gentle giant” who was always smiling.

Following Mr Houghton’s death, Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “I know this tragic incident will understandably cause concern in the local community, but I want to reassure Scarborough residents that it is an isolated occurrence.”

Floral tributes were left at the scene of the fatal incident outside The Cockpit restaurant on Newborough.

She urged anyone who was in the Newborough/Eastborough area between 9pm and 9.30pm on Saturday September 17 2022 to “come forward as soon as possible”.