Peugeot Boxer van stolen from Scarborough business
The incident took place overnight on Lady Edith’s Drive from Friday April 19 in to the early hours of Saturday April 20.
The vehicle was displaying the vehicle registration mark YX65 FFL.
Two wacker plates (construction equipment) have also been stolen and another vehicle was damaged in the incident.
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for anyone who may know where the vehicle is currently, or anyone who may have seen it being driven on or after Saturday April 20.
The force would like to know if anyone has been offered the van or any of the contents for sale over the weekend?
If you can help with the investigation, please contact 101 or report via the website https://orlo.uk/6QJfx - please quote reference number 12240068684.
You can also provide anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.