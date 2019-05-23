Phones, drugs and cash seized in Scarborough drug raid

A man has been arrested following a drugs raid in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Oxcliff, Scarborough, last night [May 22].

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine and cannabis and possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Officers seized a number of items including mobile phones, suspected controlled drugs, an amount of cash and other suspected drugs paraphernalia.

The man has been released while under investigation to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.