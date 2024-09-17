Officers are appealing for information after a high value theft from a business near Malton

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and footage after a business was burgled on Newsham Road near the village of Little Habton in Ryedale.

The incident took place between 5pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday (September 14-15), when an unknown group of suspects forced entry into the premises and stole a pick-up truck and numerous power tools.

Police have asked members of the public to keep an eye for the following:

A dark grey Nissan Navara, registration number PJ61 RXU

A red Hypertherm Power Max 65 Sync

A red and black TSX 12/100 240V power washer, serial number 86080069721

Two black and grey Evo Magnetic 50 drills

Two Paslode IM360 CI nail guns

A JCB Rock Picker attachment

As well as any suspicious activity in and around the nearby area, officers are specifically asking people to come forward if they have any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of a dark grey Nissan Navara pick-up truck heading between Little Habton and the A1(M) between 10pm on Saturday and 1am on Sunday.

Anyone who can assist the investigation, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12240168179.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.