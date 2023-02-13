Pickering crash: Large 4x4 left with £2,500 of damage after being hit while parked
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information in relation to a road traffic collision that occurred in Pickering.
The collision occurred outside Barclays Bank on the market place at approximately 9pm on Thursday February 9.
A small silver vehicle collided with a large 4x4 Ford Ranger which was parked unattended.
The ranger was left with significant damage which will cost approximately £2500 to repair.
It’s believed that a woman was driving the smaller vehicle which also sustained substantial damage to the driver’s door.
The driver of the smaller vehicle did not leave any details following the collision.
Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who recalls seeing the vehicle(s) prior to the collision.
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Joanne Fawcett quoting reference number 12230024940.