Pickering man jailed for eight years for series of sexual assaults

A Pickering man who subjected a woman to a series of sexual assaults has been sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment at York Crown Court.

Richard David Pennock, 44, was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault on 20 December 2024.

Pennock’s offending was reported to North Yorkshire Police in March 2022 and an extensive inquiry was carried out by Scarborough and Ryedale Safeguarding Investigation Team.

Despite repeatedly denying the charges, the evidence revealed at Pennock’s trial resulted in him being found guilty.

As well as the custodial sentence, a 15-year restraining order has also been issued by the court to further protect the victim.

Detective Sergeant Laura Carroll, from the Scarborough and Ryedale Safeguarding Investigation Team, said: “I commend the bravery of the victim for coming forward and giving evidence in court.

“This has been extremely difficult and traumatic for her.

“Throughout the investigation, Pennock has shown no remorse for his actions, sparing little thought for the distressing impact this would have on the survivor of his abuse.

“We encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, or knows someone who has, to get in touch with North Yorkshire Police. We will always listen to you and investigate all allegations.”

Reporting sexual offences and seeking professional support

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, however if you are in immediate danger always call 999.

If you would prefer not to go directly to the police and are not in immediate danger, you can contact Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), on 0330 223 0362, email [email protected] or go to www.bridgehousesarc.org.

You can also contact the Supporting Victims in North Yorkshire at www.supportingvictims.org or call 01609 643100.

Anyone concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline for advice on 0808 800 5000. Adult victims of non-recent sexual abuse can also get in touch for support.

Childline is available for young people on 0800 1111 or at childline.org.uk.