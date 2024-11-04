Pickering motorcyclist receives driving ban for playing games on his mobile while riding

By Louise French
Published 4th Nov 2024, 09:19 BST
A Pickering motorcycle rider has been banned for 6 months for driving without due care and attention which included pulling wheelies, playing on his mobile phone whilst driving, and exceeding the speed limit.

Following an investigation by Traffic Constable Alyssa Upton, 19-year-old Callum Pepper faced Magistrates on 30 October 2024.

The investigation began after the officer saw videos posted on social media platform Instagram in May earlier this year.

Pepper’s Instagram account showed videos posted between March 18 2024 and May 8 2024 displaying the offences.

In one image, demonstrating Pepper holding the handlebars with one hand, whilst playing a game on his mobile phone with his other hand the tag line read “When playing clash of clans makes riding more fun”

When interviewed, Pepper admitted the offences and accepted that his riding fell far below that of a careful and competent driver.

Pepper was disqualified at court from holding or obtaining a driver licence for 6 months and fined £300.

He also is required to pay costs of £110 and a victim surcharge of £120.

Traffic Constable Upton said, “Pepper is extremely lucky that has hasn’t injured himself or another person yet. He is still young and I hope this outcome will encourage him to drive within the limits of the law when he gets his licence back.”

