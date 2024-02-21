Plea to boat owners after men arrested over damaged vessels in Scarborough Harbour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are urging owners to check their boats if they were left unattended in the area yesterday (Feb 20).

Police attended the area and detained three suspects – one man in his 20s and two in their 30s, all from the Bradford area.

They were arrested and taken into custody, where they were later released on bail so further enquiries can be carried out.

Several vessels are known to have been broken into, ransacked and set adrift.

However, officers want to make sure all damage is recorded, and are asking anyone whose boat has been damaged or tampered with to get in touch.

If you find your boat has been affected and you have not yet spoken to police, or if you have any other information about the incident, contact PC Kian Watson by emailing [email protected]

You can also contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Kian Watson.