Police action in 'Bridlington hotspots'

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 12th May 2025, 12:56 BST
placeholder image

Officers from the Neighbourhood Police Team have been on foot and as a group in its van, descending on various hotspot areas in Bridlington with the intention of providing reassurance and deterring and detecting criminality.

A police spokesperson said the van will become a regular sight on the streets of Bridlington, while appealing for residents to report any issues that may affecting their areas.

The spokesperson said: “The latest deployments have resulted in numerous stop searches, seizures of drugs, dispersals of persons breaching ASB laws and a male being arrested on suspicion of ‘Possession with Intent to supply Class A drugs’ following a vehicle stop.

"The van will become a regular sight now on the streets of Bridlington, so please keep telling us about the issues affecting your community. Call 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Visit www.facebook.com/HumberbeatERYN to find out more about the latest police operations in this area and crime reports in Bridlington.

