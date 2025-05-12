Police action in 'Bridlington hotspots'
A police spokesperson said the van will become a regular sight on the streets of Bridlington, while appealing for residents to report any issues that may affecting their areas.
The spokesperson said: “The latest deployments have resulted in numerous stop searches, seizures of drugs, dispersals of persons breaching ASB laws and a male being arrested on suspicion of ‘Possession with Intent to supply Class A drugs’ following a vehicle stop.
"The van will become a regular sight now on the streets of Bridlington, so please keep telling us about the issues affecting your community. Call 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”
