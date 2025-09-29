Police aim to reunite five bikes at Malton station with rightful owners

North Yorkshire Police officers want to reunite five bikes with their owners.

The force has the five bikes at Malton Police Station that it has not been able to trace the owners of, despite various enquiries made.

The bikes are:

•Giant trance mountain bike - this was located in Malton in July - reference number 12250130425

Three of the bikes waiting to be reunited with their owners.

Trek Marlin 6 / Apollo Phase / Apollo Jewel - all located near Helmsley in August - reference number 12250161184

•Merida - this was located near Tesco, Norton on September 25 - awaiting reference number

Please contact North Yorkshire Police via 101 or email [email protected] if you have any information that may assist in returning the bikes to their rightful owners.