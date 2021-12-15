Police and crime commissioner’s new campaign aims to prevent domestic abuse

Elements of the domestic abuse campaign include notices on buses, outdoor posters, radio advertisements and social media posts. Photo submitted

The initiative, by the office of the police and crime commissioner Jonathan Evison, is running throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

It has been developed with professionals working in support services and targets those who commit abuse.

The scheme encourages perpetrators to face up to the damage caused by their actions and seek help to change in addition to supporting those affected by abusive behaviour.

Two websites have also been set up to provide information on services available.

They are:

○ www.youarenotalone.online – help for people affected by domestic abuse

○ www.helptostop.online – getting help to change your abusive behaviour

Statistics show that for the past three years, East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire have been in the top six police force areas for reports of domestic abuse and reporting is always high during the Christmas and New Year period.

Urban areas including Hull, Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Bridlington account for 86% of recorded offences.

Mr Evison said: “Domestic abuse affects people from all sectors of society, there is no one common factor that makes people commit violence and abuse against their partner but all abuse damages lives.

“It also affects any children in a relationship and for those involved it becomes a vicious cycle which is hard to break free from.

“In previous campaigns my office has concentrated solely on the help available to those people affected by abuse, but this year I also wanted to focus more closely on those who commit abusive behaviour.