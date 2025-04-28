Police appeal after alcohol stolen from shop in Castleton near Whitby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following the theft of alcohol from a shop in Castleton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at 12.30pm on March 26 at The Co-op on High Street in the village and involved a quantity of alcohol being stolen.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected] if you can help.

CCTV images after alcohol stolen from Castleton Co-op.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Harwood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250053295 when passing on information.