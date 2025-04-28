Police appeal after alcohol stolen from shop in Castleton near Whitby

By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:51 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 13:07 BST
Police have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following the theft of alcohol from a shop in Castleton.

The incident happened at 12.30pm on March 26 at The Co-op on High Street in the village and involved a quantity of alcohol being stolen.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

CCTV images after alcohol stolen from Castleton Co-op.CCTV images after alcohol stolen from Castleton Co-op.
CCTV images after alcohol stolen from Castleton Co-op.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Harwood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250053295 when passing on information.

