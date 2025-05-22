Police appeal after alleged outraging public decency incident on Scarborough to Filey bus
Police investigating an alleged incident of someone outraging public decency on a bus between Scarborough to Filey, are asking for the public’s help.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image, as they believe this will assist the investigation.
It is alleged the incident happened on Tuesday April 22, just after 1pm.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected].
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12250080449 when passing on information.