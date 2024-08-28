Police appeal after cars collide at the junction of Thornton Road and Bessingby Road in Bridlington
The incident occurred at around 9am on Tuesday August 20 when a green Mini Cooper and a red Ford Fiesta collided.
A police spokesperson, via Facebook, said: “The driver of the Mini Cooper suffered an injury that is thought to be serious but not life threatening as a result of the collision.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either car prior to the collision is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 114 of 20 August.
"We are also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time.”
