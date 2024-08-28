Police appeal after cars collide at the junction of Thornton Road and Bessingby Road in Bridlington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers investigating a collision at the junction of Thornton Road and Bessingby Road in Bridlington are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

The incident occurred at around 9am on Tuesday August 20 when a green Mini Cooper and a red Ford Fiesta collided.

A police spokesperson, via Facebook, said: “The driver of the Mini Cooper suffered an injury that is thought to be serious but not life threatening as a result of the collision.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either car prior to the collision is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 114 of 20 August.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time.”

Visit www.facebook.com/HumberbeatERYN for the latest crime reports in Bridlington.