Police appeal after cyclist injured in collision with a car near Filey

The collision scene. (North Yorkshire Police)

The incident happened at around 6.20pm on Sunday August 22.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, remains in hospital and is being treated for concussion and shock.

A spokesperson for the police said: "The cyclist was knocked from his bike and suffered a head injury.

Stock image. (JPI Media)

"The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and drove off.

"Officers are appealing for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we ask that the driver of the vehicle comes forward and anyone who can help officers in locating the driver."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC James Moody.

You can also email [email protected]Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.