Police appeal after fail-to-stop collision in Scarborough which left woman with arm injury

Stock image. (JPI Media)

It happened at approximately 12.46am at West End Garage on Seamer Road on Monday August 9 2021and involved a black Renault Clio.

A police spokesperson said: "The vehicle reversed into a woman aged in her 50s resulting in bruising to her hand and arm. It then drove off in the direction of Seamer Road.

"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about details of the driver and vehicle."

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ruby Bovo. You can also email [email protected].