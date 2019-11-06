Police appeal after man made 'gestures of a sexual nature' to lone female in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information in relation to an incident of Outraging Public Decency in Scarborough.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 1:53 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 2:25 pm
Officers say the incident in which "a male has made gestures and comments of a sexual nature to a lone female" took place on Woodland Ravine near to the junction with Scalby Road.
It happened around 6.10-6.30am on Tuesday October 29.
The force also said that similar incidents have recently been reported in the immediate area which may involve the same male suspect.
If anyone has seen anything or knows of any information which could assist police in their investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 12190199517.