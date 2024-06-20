Police appeal after more than £350 of medical items taken from Morrisons in Malton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to following a theft of medical items worth more than £350.

The incident took place at Morrisons in Malton’s Castlegate, at around 2.25pm on Friday May 24 and involved the suspects filling a trolley with medical items such as Calpol.

Police say they then placed the items into a bag before leaving the store without paying

