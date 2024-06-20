Police appeal after more than £350 of medical items taken from Morrisons in Malton
Police have issued CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to following a theft of medical items worth more than £350.
The incident took place at Morrisons in Malton’s Castlegate, at around 2.25pm on Friday May 24 and involved the suspects filling a trolley with medical items such as Calpol.
Police say they then placed the items into a bag before leaving the store without paying
People are asked to email [email protected] if they recognise the women or have any information that would help.