Police appeal after rock thrown through window in Eastfield
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a criminal damage that occurred on Manham Hill in Eastfield.
It happened at around 9pm on Friday May 9 and involved a rock being throwing through the front window of a house on Manham Hill.
Officers are particularly appealing for information if anyone saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at that time or saw the incident happen.
[email protected] with any information that may help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Emily Myers.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250083059 when passing on information.