Police appeal after serious collision on Stepney Hill, near Scarborough
The incident happened at around 9.55am on Saturday March 23 and involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a blue Ford car.
The motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury and was taken by air ambulance to James Cook Hospital where he is receiving treatment.
The road was closed for four hours while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, the vehicles prior to the collision or has dashcam footage that could help with the investigation.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for TC Jeremy Dean.
If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
Quote NYP reference 122400.