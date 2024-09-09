Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on Hinderwell High Street, near Whitby.

It happened at 7pm on Sunday September 8 and involved a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly a Ford Mondeo or BMW involved in a damage-only collision.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

Please email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, please quote reference 12240163943 when passing on information.