Police appeal after woman assaulted on Scarborough's Esplanade Crescent

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault that took place on Esplanade Crescent in Scarborough.

The incident took place at around 10.15am on Tuesday March 18, when an unknown female assaulted another woman.

Police are asking the public to assist in helping to establish the full circumstances of the incident, particularly in identifying the suspect.

The female suspect is described as being in her mid 40s, wearing a cream long puffer coat, with long shoulder-length blonde hair, and walking a small beige dog at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12250047993.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.