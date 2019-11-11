Police appeal after woman has handbag stolen in Eastborough, Scarborough

Eastborough, Scarborough.

The incident happened on Eastborough at around 11.05pm on Friday November 8 and involved a woman in her 50's and her husband who is in his 60's.

The couple were on holiday in Scarborough and after leaving The Merchant Bar on Eastborough, they made their way back towards town. A man unknown to them approached the woman, grabbed her handbag and then made off on foot onto Leading Post Street and then onto St Sepulchre Street.

A man has been arrested in relation to this offence and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officerss are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have CCTV or Dashcam footage on Eastborough, St Sepulchre Street or Springfield is asked to get in touch.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 6 foot tall, slim build and in his 20's.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Danielle Vidler. You can also email Danielle.vidler@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.