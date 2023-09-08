Police appeal as motorcycle stolen from Scarborough's Alexandra Park
The Benelli BN125 motorcycle was stolen from outside an address on Alexandra Park on Wednesday September 6, between midnight and 8am.
The bike has the registration YY71 VAA and is the same model and colour as the one pictured here.
You can email [email protected] if you see the stolen motorcycle, saw any suspicious activity, have any dashcam or doorbell footage, or know where the vehicle is.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alfie Thomlinson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230168277.