Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Benelli BN125 motorcycle was stolen from outside an address on Alexandra Park on Wednesday September 6, between midnight and 8am.

The bike has the registration YY71 VAA and is the same model and colour as the one pictured here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can email [email protected] if you see the stolen motorcycle, saw any suspicious activity, have any dashcam or doorbell footage, or know where the vehicle is.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorcycle stolen from Scarborough's Alexandra Park looks like the one pictured here.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alfie Thomlinson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.