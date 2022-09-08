Police appeal for help to find 32-year-old man believed to be in Scarborough
Police are searching for a 32-year-old man who failed to appear at court.
By Louise Perrin
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:26 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:27 pm
Police are searching for 32-year-old Brodie Hunter, who has failed to appear at court in relation to public order offences.
Despite ongoing checks, he is yet to be located.
Hunter is believed to be in the Scarborough area.
Anyone who sees him, or has information which would assist officers to locate him, is asked to call 101, select option one and pass the information to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12220134963.