Police appeal for help to locate Scarborough man Jess Robert Collinson
Police in Scarborough have appealed for help to locate Scarborough man Jess Robert Collinson
Mr Collinson, 36, is wanted for recall to prison after breaching his notification requirements after being released from prison following a conviction for public order offences and sexual assault. He has connections to Scarborough, York, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Whitley Bay. Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact police on 101 or to call 999 with an immediate sighting.
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via their website. Quote reference 12240168852.