Police appeal for help to locate Scarborough man Jess Robert Collinson

Police in Scarborough have appealed for help to locate Scarborough man Jess Robert Collinson

Mr Collinson, 36, is wanted for recall to prison after breaching his notification requirements after being released from prison following a conviction for public order offences and sexual assault. He has connections to Scarborough, York, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Whitley Bay. Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact police on 101 or to call 999 with an immediate sighting.