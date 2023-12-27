Police appeal for help to reunite pink bike with owner in Filey
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a pink bike was found in Filey.
Officers believe it went missing from an address in the Grove Road area between 11.45pm yesterday and 2.30am this morning (December 27).
If the bike belongs to you or someone you know, or if you have any information including doorbell or CCTV footage from the area at the time, email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Jessica Eddon.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230244638.