Police appeal for information about a fatal crash in village near Pickering

A woman in her 70s has died after two cars collided on the A170 at Middleton.

The accident happened shortly before 4pm on Wednesday (June 27) and involved a Volkswagen Polo and a purple Volkswagen Caddy.

Sadly, the passenger of the Caddy died in hospital three days later.

Police are investigating the collision and are keen to hear from any witnesses who have yet to come forward.

They are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage showing either vehicle in the moments leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information should email Detective Constable Emma Drummond in the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected]

You can also contact her by phone by calling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for Emma Drummond.

Quote reference 12220111005 when sharing information.