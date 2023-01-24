Dale Poppleton aged 41, is described as a white male, of medium build and 6ft1 tall. He is very distinctive due to the fact that he has half an ear on the right side.

A police spokesman said: "He is thought to have connections to not only the Bradford area but the North of England. He was last seen in East Yorkshire.

"Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate Poppleton but he is deliberately evading Police.

Dale Poppleton is wanted in relation to a serious offence and was last seen in East Yorkshire.

"Anyone who sees Poppleton is asked to not approach him and call police immediately on 999 or 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13230018345