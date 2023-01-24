News you can trust since 1882
Police appeal for information about Dale Poppleton who was last seen in East Yorkshire

Police in Bradford are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Dale Poppleton who is wanted in connection with a serious offence and was last seen in East Yorkshire.

By Claudia Bowes
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 3:39pm

Dale Poppleton aged 41, is described as a white male, of medium build and 6ft1 tall. He is very distinctive due to the fact that he has half an ear on the right side.

A police spokesman said: "He is thought to have connections to not only the Bradford area but the North of England. He was last seen in East Yorkshire.

"Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate Poppleton but he is deliberately evading Police.

Dale Poppleton is wanted in relation to a serious offence and was last seen in East Yorkshire.
"Anyone who sees Poppleton is asked to not approach him and call police immediately on 999 or 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13230018345

"Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online."