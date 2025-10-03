Police appeal for information after artwork in Malton's Castle Gardens is vandalised

The incident occurred between 7am on September 29 and 7am the following day.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after artwork in Castle Gardens in Malton was vandalised.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It incident occurred at the Castlegate entrance, inside the gardens between 7am on September 29 and 7am the following day when red paint was sprayed onto the artwork.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who has any information about those responsible for the damage along with anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or people in the area between September 29 and 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1522 Christopher Gill.

“If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250185209 when passing on information.”