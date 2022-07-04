Police appeal for information after criminal damage at Whitby Bus Station

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a criminal damage incident that occurred in Whitby Bus Station.

By Louise Perrin
Monday, 4th July 2022, 4:25 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 5:02 pm
Police are seeking a man in connection with a criminal damage incident at Whitby Bus Station
Police are seeking a man in connection with a criminal damage incident at Whitby Bus Station

The incident took place between 5pm and 6pm on Friday July 1 when a man caused damage and spray painted offensive language on a bin.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The man is described as dressed all in black, wearing a hat and carrying a shopping bag.

Police are requesting information from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information which could help their investigation.

If you can help, email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220113784