Police appeal for information after criminal damage at Whitby Bus Station

Police are seeking a man in connection with a criminal damage incident at Whitby Bus Station

The incident took place between 5pm and 6pm on Friday July 1 when a man caused damage and spray painted offensive language on a bin.

The man is described as dressed all in black, wearing a hat and carrying a shopping bag.

Police are requesting information from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information which could help their investigation.