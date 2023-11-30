News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Police appeal for information after pedestrian hit by Volkswagen car in Pickering

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following an injury to a pedestrian in Pickering.
By Louise French
Published 30th Nov 2023, 15:16 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 15:16 GMT
The incident took place on Thursday, November 23The incident took place on Thursday, November 23
The incident took place on Thursday, November 23

At around 12pm on Thursday November 23 a silver Volkswagen car collided with a man on Eastgate.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a suspected hip injury and the driver of the car is assisting police with enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

Most Popular

Email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Road Policing Officer Joseph Schramm.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230222809 when passing on information.