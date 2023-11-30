Police appeal for information after pedestrian hit by Volkswagen car in Pickering

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following an injury to a pedestrian in Pickering.

The incident took place on Thursday, November 23

At around 12pm on Thursday November 23 a silver Volkswagen car collided with a man on Eastgate.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a suspected hip injury and the driver of the car is assisting police with enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

Email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Road Policing Officer Joseph Schramm.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.